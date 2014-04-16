Another Incredible Seventh Woods Mixtape

#Video
04.16.14 4 years ago

Seventh Woods is one of the most exciting high school players we’ve ever seen, and his first mixtape last year nearly broke the Internet. Now on the eve of a promised sophomore year video, Hoopmixtape dropped another look-back at some of the 6-2 guard’s greatest highlights. One thing of note: Woods, the No. 18 prospect in the 2016 ESPN 25, was 14 years old in every highlight in this video. Fourteen!

[RELATED: 10 high school basketball players you need to know]

Who is the most exciting HS player you’ve ever seen?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGShigh schoolSEVENTH WOODSvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP