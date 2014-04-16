Another Incredible Seventh Woods Mixtape

Seventh Woods is one of the most exciting high school players we’ve ever seen, and his first mixtape last year nearly broke the Internet. Now on the eve of a promised sophomore year video, Hoopmixtape dropped another look-back at some of the 6-2 guard’s greatest highlights. One thing of note: Woods, the No. 18 prospect in the 2016 ESPN 25, was 14 years old in every highlight in this video. Fourteen!

