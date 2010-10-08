Another major injury for injury-plagued Trail Blazers

Don’t look now, but it’s happening again. Last season, the Portland Trail Blazers were about as injury-plagued as any NBA team could get. Their ideal starting five — Andre Miller, Brandon Roy, Nicolas Batum, LaMarcus Aldridge and Greg Oden — averaged just 56 games played apiece over the 82-game schedule, bolstered in large part by Miller somehow staying upright for the entire season. Not to mention the Blazers also saw key reserves Joel Przybilla and Travis Outlaw suffer significant injuries, and it seemed coach Nate McMillan was rolling out patchwork lineups every night.
But the Blazers still scraped out a playoff berth in 2010, and going into this season will try to accelerate that momentum with a (relatively) healthy roster.
Today they took another hit, however, as second-year PF/C Jeff Pendergraph announced on Twitter that he will miss the season with a torn ACL. Pendergraph, a second-round draft pick who helped fill in for the Blazers’ multitude of frontcourt injuries last season, was in the starting lineup at center for last night’s game against Utah. He was only starting because Oden and Przybilla are not yet ready to go. Marcus Camby is also banged up, but playing through his groin injury.
After he got hurt, Pendergraph had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair.
wow, this team either has a curse, or the training staff is doing something wrong. Maybe the are overtraining? I really don’t know but its truly weird that so many Blazers get hurt.
i’m GUTTED for Nate … nobody could’ve done more with less last year, on a repaired Achilles too! Pendergraph should be strong enough to rehab the hell back quicktime…just stop eating junk food and slumping over an xbox. PDX should hire Grant Hill as a consultant when he retires – master player of realistic & competitive rehab. And maybe a PHX trainer/cscs.
Not necessarily bad news if you’re Portland. The ACL was destined for one of their big men, due to their bad luck, it’s better the injury bug attacked someone who was lower on the depth chart. Pendergraph took one for the team! LMAO!
cot damn man.. feel bad for the blazers sometimes… but then i think.. man my teams even worse…. and theyre healthy! sooo then i dont feel so bad.
but yea.. pendergraph.. not that big a loss when thinking about how hed be integrated into the system.. just a big hit in team morale.. once u start believin ur cursed, ur pretty much cursed.
man… if these guys had suns’ medical staff they would be serious contenders
im just waiting to hear a story about how the Portland training staff got the players practicing piledrivers and steel chair shots….. they gotta be doing some stupid shit for this many injuries to happen.
Imo this is why you draft guards and wings, and trade for or sign the big men, after you know they’re durable.
It’s the Curse of Bill Walton…
damn someone shoudl fire the entire portland training staff… this ain’t jinx, this is a product of years and years of medical malpractice…
seriously, if all your guys are going down like dominoes one by one, then there ain’t nothing wrong with them, nothing random… someone’s building an awfully retarded strength and conditioning program for these gentlemen…
if im stern, imma run a crackdown on these fucked up training crew…
…and if im one of them portland owners, imma pirate and offer insane moolah to those phoenix geniuses, let them run the show, and see if it is really jinx or just bad fuckin’ mojo…
I feel for homie, but pendergraph is a young dude and pro teams got the best therapists/trainers so he should be back at full strength by next season? I’m a old dude at 32 and just getting back to some consistency a year later after acl surgery. But at my age I’m always in pain and go through a tube of icy hot each week….worth it to ball though…
i swear there’s a curse on my team! i don’t want to put blame on the trainers, because accidents do happen, but damn. SOOOOO many “accidents” have happened to my boys, that idk….. why can’t we just be HEALTHY? and for those people who say it’s no big deal cuz it’s “just pendergraph”, y’all need to freshen up on your blazers info. we’re down oden and pryzbilla. and camby’s got a strained groin. so JP was basically our only other option at center. right now we have no depth at center. *sigh* let’s just hope no one else gets seriously hurt.
Blazers are the new Clippers?
awesome, didn’t even mention that he got crushed by Fesenko.
the curse of Sam Bowie…