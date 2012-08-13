Another New Colorway Of The Nike LeBron X: Black/Red

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear #LeBron James
08.13.12 6 years ago

After LeBron James debuted his newest signature sneaker in yesterday’s Gold Medal match against Spain, it didn’t take long for new colorways to start leaking. The Nike LeBron X isn’t expected to hit retailers until deep into the NBA season (right now, it sounds like it’ll be somewhere between Jan. 13 and Feb. 15, so yeah, long time off). But that won’t stop us from getting hyped whenever a new colorway shows up.

Being black and red, colors normally associated with the Heat, you can probably expect this version to drop pretty quickly after the initial release date. While it’s almost impossible to screw up a “Bred” colorway, I’m a little disappointed in these. The white Olympic joints are much better. But hey, until we get an official look at this one, you never know. For now, check out these photos.

Via NiceKicks and Marquee Sole

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear#LeBron James
TAGSLeBron JamesLeBron XNIKENike BasketballNike LeBron XStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP