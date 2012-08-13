Another New Colorway Of The Nike LeBron X: Silver/Orange

Did you think it was stopping with the black and red colorway? Nope. Just a day after the Nike LeBron X was officially unveiled and worn by LeBron during the Gold Medal game against Spain, this Silver/Orange colorway is now the third different version of the new sneaker to see the light.

The Olympic joints are still EASILY the best of the three. But while I’m usually hesitant to rock any “different” colorways – meaning outside of team colors – these ones are definitely dope. The orange isn’t overdone, the speckled Nike Swoosh is eye-catching, and then there’s that logo on the medial side. What does it mean? I guess we’ll find out…

