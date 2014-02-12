Anthony Davis’ Off-The-Wall Windmill & Dunk Contest Demand

Second year Pelicans forward Anthony Davis is going to be playing in his first All-Star game this Sunday. He can thank Kobe Bryant‘s left tibial plateaufor that. Davis will also be appearing in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night for Chris Webber‘s team. But judging from teammate Anthony Morrow‘s Instagram upload, the Brow wants a dunk contest invite, too.

Similar to LeBron James‘ post-practice dunking bonanza, in the IG video Ant throws a lob off the far wall before catching the ball and flushing a righteous windmill after one bounce. Turn the volume down before viewing because Morrow’s reaction to Ant’s dunk is ear-crushing. After the dunk and Morrow’s freak out, Davis tells the camera, “Put me in the dunk contest.”

The 6-10 Anthony can certainly throw it down as well as the six invitees, but he’ll have to wait until next year to get a formal invite.

Would you want Anthony Davis in the dunk contest this year?

