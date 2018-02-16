Getty Images for American Express

On Friday, the NBA will present the annual All-Star Celebrity Game as part of All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. If you believe Wikipedia, the Celeb Game has only been around since 2003, but most longtime NBA fans know that isn’t true. One such fan is Anthony Anderson, star of ABC’s Black-ish, who has moved beyond “fixture” of the Celeb Game, and is practically an institution.

We caught up with Anderson at the American Express Experience in Downtown L.A. on Thursday, a pop-up location for fans that features basketball-themed art installations, including an exploded hardwood floor tunnel and an infinity cube for bizarre selfies, basketball hoop crystal chandeliers, and — vital to Los Angeles hoops fans — a Lakers vault, which includes a Lakers throne and crown, James Worthy’s 10,000-point game ball, and a replica of the 2002 Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

UPROXX: We’re in a pretty wild space right now. You mind explaining to our readers where we are?

Anthony Anderson: We’re here at the American Express experience, man. What I love about American Express is that they give their cardholders an experience like no other, in just the things that … they do yearly, but in particular here at All-Star [Week]. I mean, giving your cardholders this experience, to come in here and you know … Shoot a hoop and whatnot, and they’re having Kendrick Lamar perform, and he’s a great performer. I think that’s a beautiful thing.

You enjoying being at All-Star Weekend so far?

Always man, always … and fortunately this year it’s in our backyard. I’m L.A. bred and born, born and raised in Compton. Normally I have to travel for All-Star … Me and my sons, that’s where we bond, so we don’t have to go too far this year.

And you’re going to be in the Celeb All-Star Game on Friday. You’re an old vet at this point.

Right. Why did you have to preface the “vet” with “old?”

Sorry! You’re a crafty veteran of the game.

There, thank you. Yeah, I started man, 21 years ago. That was my first Celeb All-Star Game. Yeah, man. 21 years ago. I was working on this Saturday morning show called Hang Time, and it was about a high school basketball team. I was Teddy Bear. That year [All-Star] happened to be in Cleveland for the 50th Anniversary, so it was a huge event.

So how many Celeb All-Star Games is this for you now?

21 years ago? [thinks] I probably played maybe about … 15 or 16 of them. I had to miss a couple, due to work, but maybe 15 or 16 of them.

Do you try to make a point of going to it every year?

I do … One of my best friends, Jerry, he goes with me, and then I take my son as well, who is an avid basketball player and fan, so we hang out.

Does it bother as a 21-year veteran of the Celeb All-Star Game that Kevin Hart gets all of the publicity?

[laughs] Not at all. Kevin has a huge fan base, and I think Kevin pays his fans to vote for him. No, not at all … Kevin is good for the Celeb Game, good for the sport of the Celeb Game. And he brings some excitement that isn’t always there. I can honestly say, Kevin is definitely missed when he does not play.

Who do you think is going to give you a run for MVP this year?

You know, Michael Rapaport talks a lot of trash. He talks a lot of trash, so we’ll see. We’ll see.

He sort of specializes in talking trash.

He does — we both do — but he really talks it, so it’s my job to shut him down. I don’t even know if he’s playing [in the Celeb Game]. All I know is that white men can’t jump, and Michael Rapaport is white … And can’t jump.

If he’s on the sidelines, are you going to find a way to fall into him?

Oh, of course! Of course!

Who are you most looking forward to getting on the court with this year?

You know what, man? Miles Brown, who plays my youngest son on Black-ish. We’re teammates this year, and for the last couple of weeks, all he’s been talking about is, “Hey, we gotta work on this Black-ish pick-and-roll man, we gotta work on the Black-ish pick-and-roll!”

He’s only about three foot six man, he really thinks he’s going to the NBA. But I will tell you this: He’s got shot, and he can handle the rock, so I’m interested to see what he does on this stage. On an All-Star stage.