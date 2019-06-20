Anthony Davis And Diana Taurasi Are Expected To Be Among The Stars In ‘Space Jam 2’

06.19.19 10 mins ago

Getty Image

For years, LeBron James has seemed like the logical name to succeed Michael Jordan if Space Jam 2 ever came to fruition. Now that it’s official, the big question remains: who will join the cast with James?

The first Space Jam was great for not only Jordan and the Looney Tunes, but cameos from stars like Patrick Ewing and Charles Barkley. Now, thanks to Shams Charania of The Athletic, we know who will star alongside James.

The film is expected to feature new Lakers teammate and former Pelicans star Anthony Davis, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, and Warriors star Klay Thompson from the NBA ranks, with WNBA standouts Diana Taurasi and Chiney Ogwumike also expected to come on board.

