Anthony Davis Led The Pelicans To A Dominant Game 3 Win Over The Warriors

05.04.18 2 hours ago

As the series shifted back to New Orleans on Friday night for Game 3, the Pelicans managed to avoid a virtually insurmountable 3-0 deficit with a dominant 119-100 win over the Warriors.

Head coach Steve Kerr tried to make things interesting by announcing prior to tip-off that he was inserting JaVale McGee into the starting lineup in place of Andre Iguodala, ostensibly hoping that McGee’s considerable length would bother Anthony Davis.

But Davis was nonplussed, to say the least, and put in a spectacular performance as he led the Pelicans with 33 points, 18 rebounds, four steals, and three assists, plus one monster tomahawk jam late in the fourth to put the exclamation mark on a decisive victory.

