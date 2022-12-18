anthony davis
Getty Image
DimeMag

Anthony Davis Will Reportedly Miss A Month With A Right Foot Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally started to look like a threat to make the play-in in the West over the last month, largely thanks to some stellar play from Anthony Davis.

The Lakers’ star big man is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game on the season, doing so with a career-best 60.3 effective field goal percentage. Unfortunately, Davis will not play on Sunday for the Lakers after suffering a right foot injury in the second quarter of Friday’s win over the Nuggets.

While the initial hope was that Davis would be able to return fairly quickly, multiple reports emerged on Sunday that pointed to a longer absence for Davis. Shams Charania reports Davis is expected to miss a month, while Chris Haynes says Davis will be out “indefinitely” with a right foot injury.

While the Lakers have been much improved of late, they still have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games and are 12-16 on the season, 1.5 games back of the 10-seed in the West currently. They already faced an uphill battle in trying to get into playoff contention, but now will have to go without their best player (so far this season) and try and make a bit of a run just to be in the play-in conversation when he comes back. One also has to wonder how this impacts the Lakers’ pursuit of reinforcements, as they now have a glaring hole in the frontcourt and while they’d been linked to various 3-and-D types, it’ll be interesting to see if this changes the calculus on who they pursue and how aggressive they are in the trade market.

Topics: #LA LakersTags: ,
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
In True Fire Sign Fashion, Upsahl Channeled ‘Unapologetic Energy’ To Make Her New ‘Sagittarius’ EP
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×