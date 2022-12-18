Anthony Davis Will Reportedly Miss A Month With A Right Foot Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally started to look like a threat to make the play-in in the West over the last month, largely thanks to some stellar play from Anthony Davis.

The Lakers’ star big man is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game on the season, doing so with a career-best 60.3 effective field goal percentage. Unfortunately, Davis will not play on Sunday for the Lakers after suffering a right foot injury in the second quarter of Friday’s win over the Nuggets.

Anthony Davis tweaked his ankle in the first half on this play. Thomas Bryant started the second half in place of AD.pic.twitter.com/HOYut9bmC6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

While the initial hope was that Davis would be able to return fairly quickly, multiple reports emerged on Sunday that pointed to a longer absence for Davis. Shams Charania reports Davis is expected to miss a month, while Chris Haynes says Davis will be out “indefinitely” with a right foot injury.

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will be sidelined “indefinitely” with a right foot injury, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) December 18, 2022

Lakers are bracing for an indefinite absence for the Lakers star, sources say, after he sustained the right foot injury in Friday’s win over Denver. Davis has played arguably the most dominant ball of his career this season. https://t.co/WCTr2y7eNp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2022

While the Lakers have been much improved of late, they still have a 5-5 record in their last 10 games and are 12-16 on the season, 1.5 games back of the 10-seed in the West currently. They already faced an uphill battle in trying to get into playoff contention, but now will have to go without their best player (so far this season) and try and make a bit of a run just to be in the play-in conversation when he comes back. One also has to wonder how this impacts the Lakers’ pursuit of reinforcements, as they now have a glaring hole in the frontcourt and while they’d been linked to various 3-and-D types, it’ll be interesting to see if this changes the calculus on who they pursue and how aggressive they are in the trade market.