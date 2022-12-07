Midway through the first quarter, Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis exited Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and headed to the locker room. He will not return, due to flu-like symptoms.

Anthony Davis will not return with flu-like symptoms. @NBAonTNT — Jared Greenberg (@JaredSGreenberg) December 7, 2022

While Davis wasn’t ruled out with a physical injury, per se, he left the game and headed to the locker room immediately after battling with Kevin Love for a rebound. Love was called for a loose ball foul and Davis didn’t return to the floor after the game break. He seemed to land somewhat awkwardly, but it would appear that interaction is not the source of his absence.

Where Anthony Davis may have gotten hurt#LakeShowpic.twitter.com/1wkY58jdkw — 𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠𝙞𝙣’ 𝙉𝘽𝘼 (@_Talkin_NBA) December 7, 2022

Averaging a career-high 28.6 points (65.6 percent true shooting), 12.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 steals, Davis is enjoying a resurgent season following a pair of injury riddled campaigns. The 29-year-old has been especially dominant over his past nine games, tallying 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. His play has helped vault Los Angeles back into the playoff picture at 10-12, including a 7-2 record throughout this particular stretch. He’s been the Lakers’ best player this season and they’ll desperately need him to return to maintain their momentum.

For now, though, defeating the 15-9 Cavaliers and extending their winning streak to four games will come without the former Kentucky Wildcat’s services. Hopefully, he recovers quickly from this ailment.