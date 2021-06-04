In the lead up to Game 6 between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday evening, the No. 1 topic was the health status of Anthony Davis. The All-NBA big man left Game 4 with a groin injury and was unable to play in what became a blowout loss for the Lakers in Game 5. As such, the availability of Davis was seemingly (quite) important to Los Angeles as they attempted to avoid elimination but, in short, it appears as if allowing Davis to take the floor may have been a misstep.

Davis took the floor for less than six minutes and, in addition to being visibly limited in his athleticism and explosiveness, he seemed to be in pain. Finally, he left for the locker room with the Lakers in an early hole on the scoreboard and with ominous overall vibes.

AD went back to the locker room after going down. pic.twitter.com/Z3POnG4Qws — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (groin) is questionable to retur tonight against the Phoenix Suns. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 4, 2021

It remains to be seen as to whether the Lakers can climb out of the early deficit. With that said, there is a potential conversation to be had about whether Davis should have been allowed to take the floor in what was clearly a hampered state. The most important thing is his health, of course, but the Lakers also desperately need both of their stars available to be what they need to be to defend their title, and LeBron James may have to lead the way alone.

Davis would return late in the first quarter to the bench with his leg heavily wrapped, which, despite an official diagnosis of “questionable” to return, seemed to indicate his night was likely done.