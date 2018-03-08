Anthony Davis Went Down With A Sprained Left Ankle Against The Kings

NBC Sports California

The Pelicans are one of the NBA’s hottest teams having won nine in a row to vault into the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and they’ve done so behind some incredible play from Anthony Davis.

The All-Star big man has put the team on his back in the absence of DeMarcus Cousins, averaging 33.1 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game since Cousins suffered his Achilles injury. Davis has been incredible, and his play has pushed him into the conversation of the NBA’s most elite players once again, but on Wednesday every Pelicans fan’s worst fears played out against the Kings.

New Orleans held a comfortable 81-61 lead late in the third quarter against Sacramento when Davis came down awkwardly on a rebound attempt, rolling his left ankle on Kosta Koufos’ foot and going down on the court immediately. While Davis would be helped up, he would commit a foul on the next possession and check himself out to go straight to the locker room.