The Los Angeles Lakers have had a rough past month as they’ve floundered around at or below .500 for most of January, unable to string together wins to climb the standings in the West.

LeBron James is carrying an immense load for L.A., putting forth some of the most gaudy offensive numbers of his career, but without much help around him, the Lakers star has not been able to do anything but keep the team treading water. There is some good news on the horizon for James and the Lakers, as Tuesday night they’ll likely be getting reinforcements in a big way, as Anthony Davis was upgraded to “probable” on their Monday evening injury report ahead of their visit to Brooklyn to face the Nets.

Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game in BKN, per the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 24, 2022

Davis has missed a little more than a month after spraining his MCL in December, and while it remains to be seen what level he’ll be at immediately upon return and how many minutes the Lakers will be willing to play him initially, his return is the first bit of positive news in some time for the Lakers. The team has been dealt some ugly losses in recent weeks, which have turned up the heat under head coach Frank Vogel and led to some eyebrow raising rotation choices, most notably the benching of Russell Westbrook down the stretch of a loss to the Pacers.

With Davis back, they can start trying to piece together some wins again, with the expectation of more moves to come in the next few weeks before the trade deadline.