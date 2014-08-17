Anthony Davis Shines Necessarily Bright In Team USA’s 95-78 Win Over Brazil

A hometown hero indeed stole the show in Team USA’s disheveled 95-78 win over Brazil at Chicago’s United Center. It just wasn’t the one we were all expecting.

Saturday night’s World Cup tuneup was supposed to be about Derrick Rose, and for a few fleeting moments it was. The partisan Bulls crowd stood and roared when their superstar point guard was introduced, oohed and ahed after he shook a defender with trademark explosion and finished acrobatically at the rim, and pleaded with coach Mike Krzyzewski in harmonious unison as he sat on the bench late in the game. Rose, like his team, was sloppy in the United States’ win over a strong Brazilian side, but a few flashes of brilliance combined with unrelenting aggression made his return to the Madhouse On Madison an easy success.

But Rose, amazingly, still isn’t this game’s top story, for Anthony Davis wrote one all himself.

The numbers are great: 20 points (9-15 FGs), eight rebounds, five blocked shots. But Davis’ influence extended far beyond the box score Saturday night, and farther still past his normal hidden impact gleaned from owning the paint on both ends of the floor.

Team USA took a 68-63 lead into the final stanza after an ugly third quarter. The Americans were flustered when Brazil opened the fourth in a 2-3 zone, leading Coach K to immediately replace Kenneth Faried with Chandler Parsons. The United States was hardly on the ropes, but the slow, deliberate comeback by Tiago Splitter and company had a capacity crowd sweating and Team USA making frenetic adjustments. This wasn’t how most expected the game to go, especially after an early scoring onslaught led by the sharpshooting Steph Curry had the US up 29-15 in the early going.

But Brazil didn’t challenge the 2012 Olympic squad in these countries’ most recent exhibition by accident – they’re really good, and certainly capable of beating an American team still strategically and mentally reeling from last week’s loss of Kevin Durant.

So the game was in the balance when Davis saw a loose ball and the opportunity to tilt things his team’s direction. Or maybe that’s just how it turned out. As Davis tells it, he was merely doing his job by saving the ball and careening head-first and two rows deep into the stands.

“That’s the type of plays we need, hustle plays, and that really got us going,” he said.

Clearly.

Davis’ incredible hustle play ignited a dormant United States offensive attack, turning a close score into a final one that belies the caliber of the Americans’ overall performance. Two-way struggles not withstanding, though, Krzyzewski is surely heartened by one crucial development: the emergence of Davis as his team’s best player.

