Anthony Davis Signs With Nike

First Anthony Davis trademarks his unibrow, then he’s the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft, then he’s called up to Team USA. Life is pretty good for the former Kentucky star. But now he’s really arrived, inking his first endorsement contract with, you guessed it, Nike. We’d really like to see some sort of unibrow-Nike apparel combo, but we won’t get greedy quite yet.

Terms of the deal are unknown at this point, but Davis stands to rake in a large amount of cash. While his lack of offensive flair might not make him the most marketable player, his generally laid back and loose personality coupled with that unibrow should make for some funny commercials down the line.

And to think: all this and Davis is still a teenager. To be young and talented, these days.

h/t Nice Kicks

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.