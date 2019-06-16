Getty Image

A report from Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday morning left basketball fans confused. Wojnarowski brought word that the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade will go through on July 6, rather than July 30, leading to questions about why that timing matters and what it means for Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Just watched the SC clip, no doubt about it. No confusion about "the deal can be done on July 6" versus "the deal will be done on July 6" or anything like that, Woj even gets into the cap space ramifications of that decision. Lakers will have 23.7M in space. — Jeff Siegel (@jgsiegel) June 16, 2019

Los Angeles and New Orleans have agreed to the parameters of what’s being traded, but timing is important for both sides, as the trade will be structured differently based on when it officially goes through with the league.

From a trade math perspective, deals can be in one of two ways. The team receiving more salary in the trade is the one that matters more, as they’re the ones who have to abide by the league’s rules, whereas a team receiving less salary has no such issue. Those rules are moot if the team receiving more salary, in this case the Lakers, have enough space to simply take the extra salary without going over the cap, which is how a lot of lopsided trades get done when teams are dumping bad salary on a team’s books.

Otherwise, if the Lakers are to operate as an over-the-cap team, they’d have to abide by the league’s salary matching rules. The Lakers will be the team receiving more salary in this trade, no matter what the timing is, and they’re the ones for whom the timing affects most.