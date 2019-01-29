Getty Image

Anthony Davis is on his way out of New Orleans. The question that exists now is a matter of when that happens — you can make the case that the Pelicans should move immediately, just as easily as you can make the case that they should wait until the summer rolls around. In fact, we decided to do that!

Our own Bill DiFilippo and Brad Rowland went back and forth to discuss how aggressive the Pelicans should be in trying to move him soon as the Feb. 7 trade deadline approaches.

BILL: Bradley, hello. Today, we’re debating what the New Orleans Pelicans should do with Anthony Davis. He wants out, which is something we’ve all probably known to one extent or another for months, but now, he’s reportedly requested that he’s sent to a winning team. It’s unclear whether he wants out by the time the trade deadline rolls around, or if he’s happy to play out the rest of this year — and, potentially, next season, his last one under contract in New Orleans, as absurd as that would be — but Davis wants to win championships and doesn’t think that’s possible in his current situation.

So, now, the ball is in the Pelicans’ court. They can act now or wait until the summer rolls around to make a deal. I am taking the side of the former. You are taking the side of the latter. Let’s debate: Why is it best, in your estimation, for New Orleans to wait this out for a few more months?

BRAD: It comes down to options. This is a scenario in which Davis has another year on his contract and that opens a lot of doors. In a vacuum, a player of any caliber would have more value with more time on their contract but, for a player on the level of Davis, he is going to command a monster return at any time. During the season, salary matching becomes more difficult and, with that in mind, the pool of available teams that can (and would) make a credible offer tightens.

That’s just the reality but, this time around, the looming carrot of the Boston Celtics makes things even MORE interesting. The Celtics can’t credibly trade for Davis during the season (because they can’t have both Davis and Kyrie Irving on the roster on their current deals) but would have a very intriguing package available over the summer. It isn’t just about Boston, but that’s a headliner when it comes to New Orleans taking offers now, but ultimately waiting.