On Sunday night, the Timberwolves and Blazers met in a battle of Northwest Division squads trying desperately to right the ship, as both came into the game at 11-15, with both teams struggling to find much in the way of consistency so far this season.

The battle within the battle was the matchup of Ants, with Anthony Edwards of the Wolves and Anfernee Simons of the Blazers creating some confusion given their shared nickname, as the Blazers PA refers to Simons as “Ant” after every made basket.

After the Wolves escaped with a 116-111 win, Edwards, who has quickly become the NBA’s best postgame interview, was asked about the other Ant and whether he’s alright sharing a nickname, and last year’s No. 1 overall pick was confused as to why Anfernee went by Ant, when the first three letters of his name are ANF rather than ANT like him.

I asked Anthony Edwards about Anfernee Simons’ big night and whether or not there’s enough room in the NBA for two ANT’s. His response: pic.twitter.com/4E9Wx28jIn — Kyle Theige (@KyleTheige) December 13, 2021

It’s a valid question, and Edwards makes clear that his confusion at sharing a nickname has nothing to do with Simons’ game, offering some strong compliments to Simons’ shot-making ability and defensive effort. It’s simply a matter of why he would go by Ant when that is nowhere in his name. Ultimately, Edwards concedes that he can be “Ant No. 2” if he wants, saying he plays well enough to earn that.