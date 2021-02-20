As a No. 1 NBA Draft pick, there’s a lot of expectations attached. Fortunately for Anthony Edwards, he’s entered the league in a relatively low-stakes situation with a Timberwolves team that seems to be a perpetual state of flux. But on Friday night, Edwards reminded us all why he’s garnered so much attention.

During the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s game against the Raptors, Edwards caught the ball on the baseline, and after finding a clear lane to the basket, attacked the rim with the type of fury you rarely see from a player his age. The victim was poor Yuta Watanabe, who ended up on the receiving end of what is easily the nastiest poster dunk of the year so far.

I mean, just look at this.

DID THIS DUDE JUST DO THIS?! pic.twitter.com/epDGybBjpo — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 20, 2021

And if that image is almost too much for your brain to process, you’re not alone. Unsurprisingly, basketball fans on Twitter lost their minds in the aftermath of Edwards’ jam, joining the collective disbelief about what will surely go down as, not just one of the best highlights of the season, but one of the greatest highlights of his career when all is said and done.

Here is a brief roundup of some of the best reactions thus far.

