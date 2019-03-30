Auburn Got A Decisive Win Over North Carolina To Advance To The Elite Eight

03.29.19 54 mins ago

Getty Image

In one of the most anticipated games of the NCAA Tournament thus far, the Auburn Tigers got an emphatic victory over the No. 1 seed North Carolina Tarheels, 97-80, on Friday night in the Sweet Sixteen to earn a trip to the Elite Eight for the first time in 33 years and just the second time in school history.

After a 10-0 run by the Tigers midway through the second half, the Tarheels followed that up with an 8-0 run of their own to cut the lead to 11 with seven minutes remaining but never got closer than within 10.

But it was a bittersweet victory for Auburn as their leading scorer, Chuma Okeke, had to be helped to the locker room midway through the second half with a left knee injury after a scary fall and did not return. He finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds, but there’s been no word yet about the nature or severity of his injury or when or if he might be able to return to action.

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSAUBURN TIGERSMarch MadnessNCAA TournamentNORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS
