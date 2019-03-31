Auburn Is Headed To The Final Four After An Overtime Win Over Kentucky

03.31.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Auburn’s incredible run over the last month will continue with the Tigers making a trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four. After winning the SEC Tournament to earn a fifth-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Auburn’s run to the Elite Eight led to a matchup with conference foe Kentucky for the third time this season.

Kentucky won both regular season meetings in conference play, but in Kansas City it was the Tigers that were able to follow the lead of their dynamic backcourt duo to the Final Four. The Tigers trailed by five at the half, but Bryce Brown caught fire in the early second half hitting a number of huge shots, en route to 24 points on the night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSNCAA Tournament
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP