Auburn Is Headed To The Final Four After An Overtime Win Over Kentucky

Auburn’s incredible run over the last month will continue with the Tigers making a trip to Minneapolis for the Final Four. After winning the SEC Tournament to earn a fifth-seed in the NCAA Tournament, Auburn’s run to the Elite Eight led to a matchup with conference foe Kentucky for the third time this season.

Kentucky won both regular season meetings in conference play, but in Kansas City it was the Tigers that were able to follow the lead of their dynamic backcourt duo to the Final Four. The Tigers trailed by five at the half, but Bryce Brown caught fire in the early second half hitting a number of huge shots, en route to 24 points on the night.