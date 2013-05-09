Awesome Golden State Warriors Reddit Fake Movie Poster

Reddit is a goldmine. Check out the fake No Country For Old Men movie poster uploaded tonight by user keagmcG starring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Harrison Barnes.

100% the best part is the little Tim Duncan running for his life at the bottom of the poster.

For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook