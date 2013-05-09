Awesome Golden State Warriors Reddit Fake Movie Poster

#NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Klay Thompson
05.08.13

Reddit is a goldmine. Check out the fake No Country For Old Men movie poster uploaded tonight by user keagmcG starring Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Harrison Barnes.

100% the best part is the little Tim Duncan running for his life at the bottom of the poster.

