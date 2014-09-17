Ball Don’t Lie! Here Are 8 ‘Sheedtastic’ Rasheed Wallace Moments For His 40th Birthday

On this day 40 years ago, the greatest entertainer the basketball world has ever known was born. I’m of course speaking of Rasheed Wallace, whose “ball don’t lie” mantra brought more joy to me than any woman in college ever could.
Here are some of Sheed’s best moments, both as a player and coach.
8. That time he flipped out after Andre Drummond posterized someone
7. Coach Sheed!
6.When he got ejected for screaming “Ball Don’t Lie”
5. The insane half-court buzzer beater
4. FAT SHEED! </strong
3. FAT SHEED PART DEUX
2. That time he got ejected for staring at Ron Garretson
1. His performance in this Jingle Bells video
What?! No “Both teams played hard, my man”??
Dammit, I forgot.
The look on his face after the dunk in the Fat ‘Sheed clip is just too fucking awesome.
Sorry, I mean the Fat ‘Sheed Part Deux clip.
Sadly the Blazers were better with him
man I love me some rasheed wallace ..one of my favorite players ever !!! ..especially when he was whit the blazers ..he was a baller back in his day to bad he didn’t want all the responsibility of being the man on that team…the dude could go from having a crazy temper and bad attitude to funny and just having fun ..