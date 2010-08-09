Barack Obama’s Dream Team

We mentioned it in Smack this morning, but figured we’d give you a little more detail into what actually went down yesterday in President Barack Obama‘s pickup game. As you can see from the picture, Chicago’s Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah got the invite, but who else was selected for Obama’s personal Dream Team?
According to reports, current NBA guys such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Pau Gasol, Derek Fisher, Chauncey Billups, Grant Hill, David West, Shane Battier and Etan Thomas were on hand, while Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Alonzo Mourning were also in the house. Kobe Bryant showed up, but did not play. And for you women’s hoop fans, UConn’s Maya Moore also made the guest list.
If you were the President, who would you invite to your run?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
KD was in DC over the weekend. He couldn’t get an invite?
and nobody from the WASHINGTON WIZARDS were invited.
Etan Thomas got the nod over KD… lol ouch
I would prolly have more old than new.
Patrick Ewing,
Hakeem,
AI,
T-Mac,
Jordan,
Pippen,
Grant Hill,
Chris Webber,
Reggie Miller,
Mark Jackson,
Larry Bird and
Magic Johnson.
Kenny Smith & Charles Barkley would be the invitees to watch although Kenny will want to play.
I know why Etan got the call bcuz he’s heavily involved in the DC community with the youth and grassroot organizations. To answer the ques i’d invite: D.wade-Lebron-D. Rose-C paul-R Rando-Stoudamire-KG-(B Russell- Magic/Kareem..sideline)-Melo-World Wide Wes, lol
I’m surprised the SS didn’t take out Joakim for attacking the pres with his ugliness…is Joakim really 6’10 or whatever he’s listed at? He barely looks taller than Derek Rose (who is what? 6’3?)
nice job maya
Wizards didn’t have anybody to represnt? Haha
KD was upset that he didn’t get invited
should have…
@2
Gilbert Arenas was invited… as the chief of security
@bullet380
this is off of Kevin Durants twitter account
———
Man i wish i coulda went out there and played hoops at the white house!! everybody keep telling me about it!! im from dc n never been there
i can see maya moore giving d-fish buckets
Um can Obama invite the top financial experts to the white house for a game of monopoly and then after that actually figure out how to fix the economy….
SMH… priorities
Knicksfan,
Nice try on the political commentary.
Take that shit back to the Rachel Meadows blog where you usually post.
I’m out like the lesbian knicks fan on sleeping pills.