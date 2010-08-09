Barack Obama’s Dream Team

#Dwyane Wade #Kobe Bryant #LeBron James #Derrick Rose #Chris Paul #Carmelo Anthony
08.09.10 8 years ago 14 Comments

We mentioned it in Smack this morning, but figured we’d give you a little more detail into what actually went down yesterday in President Barack Obama‘s pickup game. As you can see from the picture, Chicago’s Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah got the invite, but who else was selected for Obama’s personal Dream Team?

According to reports, current NBA guys such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Pau Gasol, Derek Fisher, Chauncey Billups, Grant Hill, David West, Shane Battier and Etan Thomas were on hand, while Bill Russell, Magic Johnson and Alonzo Mourning were also in the house. Kobe Bryant showed up, but did not play. And for you women’s hoop fans, UConn’s Maya Moore also made the guest list.

If you were the President, who would you invite to your run?

