Barkley: “Boston Has No Shot At Beating Orlando”

Charles Barkley and Vegas don’t agree about the Boston-Orlando series. The sports books have set the line for Game 1 in favor of the Celtics by 2.5 points. Barkley is setting the Celtics’ odds of winning the series at 0%.

“Boston has no shot at beating Orlando,” said Barkley. “Without Kevin Garnett, (the Celtics) struggled against the Bulls. I don’t think they have a chance and Orlando wins it in 6.”



Even though Ray Allen could explode for 50 points as he did against Chicago, Paul Pierce could torture any one of Orlando’s perimeter defenders, and Rajon Rondo could continue his near triple-double pace, Chuck thinks that the Magic are definitely advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

I wouldn’t be so quick to count Boston out.

While Boston struggled with a talented upstart Chicago team, what’s Orlando’s excuse for struggling with the Sixers? Andre Miller averaged 21.2 points, 6.3 boards and 5.2 assists on 47.5% shooting, numbers far higher than he put up during the regular season. If a 30-year old Miller was capable of doing that to Rafer Alston, what will Rondo do? Hedo Turkoglu faded to black at times, putting up 11.8 points on 36% shooting from the field. And now that Orlando won’t have Courtney Lee in Game 1 (perhaps longer because of the fractured sinus) Hedo will have to get back to producing offensively against the always-tough defense of Pierce.

The “Boston has no shot” sentiment seems a bit strong for me.

Do you agree with Sir Charles?

