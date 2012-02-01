Baron Davis: “My Beard Has Its Own Twitter Following”

Don’t have anything to do tonight? Baron Davis is making a guest appearance tonight on TV Land’s hit sitcom “Hot In Cleveland” where he’ll get some special basketball advice from Elka (Betty White). Hopefully for the sake of Knicks’ fans out there, she gave him advice on how to stay relevant into your later years. While he was originally scheduled to participate, Davis missed practice today after his back flared up again.

How good of an actor do you think B. Diddy is?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.