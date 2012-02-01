Baron Davis: “My Beard Has Its Own Twitter Following”

#Video
02.01.12 7 years ago 3 Comments

Don’t have anything to do tonight? Baron Davis is making a guest appearance tonight on TV Land’s hit sitcom “Hot In Cleveland” where he’ll get some special basketball advice from Elka (Betty White). Hopefully for the sake of Knicks’ fans out there, she gave him advice on how to stay relevant into your later years. While he was originally scheduled to participate, Davis missed practice today after his back flared up again.

How good of an actor do you think B. Diddy is?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBARON DAVISvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP