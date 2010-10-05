Beasley leads Wolves in blowout win over Kobe-less Lakers

Considering everybody on the roster is, like, 17 years old and has next to no experience as the go-to guy on a pro team, it’s easy to be confused as to who is The Man for the Minnesota Timberwolves. But whether you thought it was Mike Beasley or Kevin Love or Jonny Flynn (or that they should just bring back Latrell Sprewell and call it a day), nobody was looking out for Martell Webster. Coming off the bench in yesterday’s exhibition blowout of the L.A. Lakers in London, Martell dropped 24 points (8-13 FG) and looked like he was just casually shooting J’s in the driveway. Ron Artest was assigned to shadow Webster eventually, but L.A.’s defense nonetheless gave up a lot of open looks … Kobe Bryant barely played. Still nursing his surgically-repaired knee (he says it’s about 60 percent), Kobe went scoreless in just 6 minutes, and probably wouldn’t have played at all if the game wasn’t being held in an overseas market that was dying to see superstars. In the second half the crowd was chanting “Ko-Be! Ko-Be!” but you would have seen Cedric Ceballos on the court in a Lakers uni before you would’ve seen Kobe back out there … Beasley scored 21 for the Wolves, while Lamar Odom led L.A. with 17 points and 3 steals. Shannon Brown had 13 points off the bench, including his first official posterization of the year when he banged a baseline dunk over Nikola Pekovic … Question brought up in the Dime office: Would you be surprised if Beasley has a better season (stat-wise) than Chris Bosh? … Tyrus Thomas is Beasley-like in that he is his own biggest obstacle to becoming a legit star in the League. But Tyrus definitely has some big-brother type tough love going in Charlotte. Speaking about Tyrus to the Charlotte Observer, Stephen Jackson said he needs to “keep his head in the game,” while Gerald Wallace said his teammate is “still a little immature.” And we’re guessing Larry Brown isn’t the guy whose shoulder you go cry on if the big kids are being mean. So either Tyrus responds and starts to put all of his tools together this season, or he’s going to turn into a tatted-out Rudy Fernandez and start crying like Keith Sweat until the ‘Cats move him … Wizards coach Flip Saunders isn’t coddling JaVale McGee, either. “Hilton Armstrong has actually played better than JaVale McGee has through camp right now,” Flip told the Washington Post, adding that JaVale “has always been a style guy, and we got to get some substance out of that position.” We still can’t figure out McGee. On one hand, it’s not like he was outclassed when he played with Team USA this summer, but then guys on the USA roster shouldn’t be getting outplayed by Hilton Armstrong. How good do you think he can be? … Do you think Tony Allen is somewhere in Memphis, watching this HILARIOUS video and pining for the good ol’ days? One of the Dime crew’s Celtics fans said this was a big reason the C’s will go all the way this year, until it was pointed out to him that the LeBron-era Cleveland Cavs had a bunch of fun in the locker room too … By now you’ve probably heard the real story behind Carlos Boozer‘s broken pinkie finger: He tripped over a gym bag when he went to answer his door. That doesn’t sound too Tiger Woods-ish on the BS scale. And you know a lot of rich people have security cameras near the front door, so a video of Booz’s “World’s Funniest Home Videos” moment would be awesome if we could get it … We’re out like Pekovic …
a big hi hi from Jurg,
i am celebrating being first smacker today. it a celebration like rick james.
thankj you for bball coming back.
i think spurs good chance for nba title this year. very good chance.
thank you from jurgo.
Jurg you just exposed yourself. There is no way in hell that anyone in Denmark knows who rick James OR Dave chapelle is for you to bust out that quote. I guess you’re still entertaining though.
Treesley could be in line for a huge breakout season and I’m pulling for him. Wade and the heat did him dirty IMO and to think no one else wanted to take him is crazy.
He should be on a serious mission to prove himself
Dave Chappelle is huge here in Mongolia
buffallo, if you didn’t know, Chappelle is global, nothing strange about a guy in Denmark quoting him. Shout out to Copenhagen.
Dave Chappelle is HUGE here in Baguio – the weed capital of the Philippines
Dave is still great down here in South Africa.
Hi hi mr brave.
I do expose self all the time. And I like it.
I love all America style and in copenhagen everyone call jurgo yo homeboy jurg. And I watch chappel show on DVD I get in your Phoenix lovely city.
And right now I wear air Jordan wizards jersey in white and now you know.
From angry jurg
Dude, just in case you haven’t noticed … we also have TV and the internet over here in europe. Breaking news! We got Chappelle, SNL, Conan, Kimmel and all that other shit too.
Y’all are not the center of the world
Beasley is a chucker, but a poor rebounder for his size. He should average more PPG than Bosh, but I doubt he averages more rebounds.
@Showtime
If you’re European, why are you spelling ‘center’ in that way? The European spelling is centre!
@Rizwan
Growing up I learned british english but after living four years in Santa Barbara while studying at UCSB I adopted the american way and got rid of the centre, theatre, colour and all that stuff
CHARACTERS
Its all good though
Who’s this Rick James guy?
LOL from the Netherlands.
@JAY: I’m down for that.
@Buffalo brave and Rizwan…. damn you guys are either that stupid or that selfcentered?
Jurg exposes himself, and he likes it.
No doubt Helena benefits when Jurg let’s his Freak Flag Fly
…and Jurg, if Tiago Splitter is half-way decent and Richard Jefferson can resemble anything near an NBA player I also like the Spurs chances this year
JAY
I’ll join that shit.
Dime
What is up with the title today? You guys are saying Michael Bustly was leading the Wolves…but you only mentioned him once, while saying Martell Webster was leading it. I didn’t watch the game, but I’m assuming Bustly was just jacking shots and toking up on the court…not leading the Wolves in shit.
And I bet Helena is a very kinky girl, the kind you do not take home to mother.
Keep your head up Jurg. Do not bother with people like Buffalo Brave.
FYI dave chapelle is BIG in germany, too.
with that said, jurg is fake as sht. no typos and even the grammar would be good if he wouldn’t just leave out words.
“I am celebrating being (the) first smacker today” is not a sentence anybody with little knowladge of the english language (wich he tries to fake) could form.
anybody who is able to read and comprehend dime articles knows that there are some key words missing in “i think spurs good chance for nba title this year”
your not borat so just let it go.
I’m in Canada and we know about Dave Chapelle too. Incredibly, we have TVs and sliced bread, along with the internet too!!!!
The government installed a wireless network so we all have access to it from our igloos. Now my dogs don’t have to pull my sledge through snowstorms in July for me to get my Dimemag, which by the way they airlift to our corner stores here in Montreal.
Pretty soon, we’ll have cell phones too!!! Is it better to have a digital cell phone or analog? Please help me
smh
@era: Who cares? Haha. I don’t care if he’s an english professor in Wales. His posts are funny and different. He stands out from us regular argumentative people in here.
Stop being so serious bud. I hope you realize that you’re hating on how somebody posts…. Lol. That’s taking “hating” to a different other level.
Startin to detect the sarcasm lol
Heat-Pistons preseason game about to pop off. I just wanna see if TMac actually looks healthy
Oh shit. Wade tweaked somethin…
No doubt