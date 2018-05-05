The Bucks Will Make History In Interviewing Becky Hammon For Head Coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the more attractive coaching destinations left in the NBA’s silly season, and they intend to make history with the job search to fill it.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Bucks will interview San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon for their head coaching vacancy.

Milwaukee’s coaching gig has been in limbo since Jason Kidd was fired in January, and interim head coach Joe Prunty got the team to Game 7 of its first round series against the Boston Celtics. But the Bucks seem intent to move on, and Hammon might be the historic pick for their next coach.

