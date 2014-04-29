Video: Ben McLemore Plays Little Kids 1-On-1, Dunks All Over Them

You need a minute to get away from the Donald Sterling circus? Yeah, you might want to watch these hilarious Ben McLemore Instagram videos where the current Sacramento guard took to Loyola in St. Louis and taught the kids a few hard lessons on the court.

Yet after getting dunked on and getting their shots blocked, in the end, the kids got some revenge. McLemore lost a bowling bet and had to throw down some push-ups.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.