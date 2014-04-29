Video: Ben McLemore Plays Little Kids 1-On-1, Dunks All Over Them

#Video
04.29.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

You need a minute to get away from the Donald Sterling circus? Yeah, you might want to watch these hilarious Ben McLemore Instagram videos where the current Sacramento guard took to Loyola in St. Louis and taught the kids a few hard lessons on the court.

Yet after getting dunked on and getting their shots blocked, in the end, the kids got some revenge. McLemore lost a bowling bet and had to throw down some push-ups.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBEN MCLEMORESACRAMENTO KINGSvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP