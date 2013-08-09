Best of NBA Instagram: Kevin Durant Keeps Destroying Little Kids On the Court

#Kevin Durant #Instagram
08.09.13 5 years ago

Kevin Durant was goofing off a little bit more today while playing around at the Kevin Durant Basketball ProCamp in Norman, OK this week. After some brazen defense against a little kid the other day, KD uploaded even more tomfoolery to his Instagram today.

This time, the Instagram video features the three-time NBA scoring champ dunking on some campers and hitting 3-pointers over their tiny, upraised hands. Why can’t he pick on kids his own size?

The 24-year-old out of the University of Texas is without question the second best player in the world right now, and if it weren’t for the injury to teammate Russell Westbrook in the first round of this past season’s playoffs, Durant might have gotten a second chance to knock off the best player in the world, LeBron James.

Maybe KD’s frustration over the way last season ended is the reason he keeps killing his widdle campers in Norman. Or he’s just wowing the youngsters with his elite shooting skills. We’re pretty sure defending LeBron is going to be a little tougher once the season starts, but it’s still adorable to watch these despite the hashtag #KdIsNotNice.

How is Durant going to get better this off-season against this sort of competition?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#Instagram
TAGSinstagraminstagram videoKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP