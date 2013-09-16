Beyonce & Jay-Z Perform At LeBron’s Wedding

It must be fun being a celebrity. Beyonce and Jay-Z, hip-hop’s power couple, turned in a performance this weekend as LeBron James married Savannah Brinson, according to Radar Online.
With Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade (with girlfriend Gabrielle Union) also in attendance, Bey and Jay took the event to another level with a rendition of “Crazy In Love.”
James and Brinson have been together since they were teenagers and on Saturday night, they finally tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Grand Del Mar in San Diego.
What song did they perform?
It says it in the article: “Crazy In Love.”
Can beyonce be at Brazil and at Lebron’s Wedding at the same weekend? C’mon Dime, you’re better thant that.
Check – Rock ‘n Rio Schedule
She performed that Friday in Rio. Then they flew out to be at the wedding Saturday (because she had that day off) then flew back to Brazil.
Is a 12 hours flight, but if you know that, and Beyonce did the presentation in Brazil on Friday to early Saturday, it’s possible, but that would need a lot of stamina.