Beyonce & Jay-Z Perform At LeBron’s Wedding

It must be fun being a celebrity. Beyonce and Jay-Z, hip-hop’s power couple, turned in a performance this weekend as LeBron James married Savannah Brinson, according to Radar Online.

With Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade (with girlfriend Gabrielle Union) also in attendance, Bey and Jay took the event to another level with a rendition of “Crazy In Love.”

James and Brinson have been together since they were teenagers and on Saturday night, they finally tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.