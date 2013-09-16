Beyonce & Jay-Z Perform At LeBron’s Wedding

#LeBron James #Beyonce #Jay Z
09.15.13 5 years ago 5 Comments

It must be fun being a celebrity. Beyonce and Jay-Z, hip-hop’s power couple, turned in a performance this weekend as LeBron James married Savannah Brinson, according to Radar Online.

With Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade (with girlfriend Gabrielle Union) also in attendance, Bey and Jay took the event to another level with a rendition of “Crazy In Love.”

James and Brinson have been together since they were teenagers and on Saturday night, they finally tied the knot in a private ceremony at the Grand Del Mar in San Diego.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#Beyonce#Jay Z
TAGSBEYONCEJay ZLeBron JamesSmack

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP