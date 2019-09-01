Ice Cube On The State Of The BIG3, Women In Coaching, And What’s Next

Getty Image

The BIG3 will conclude its season today with the championship game between Joe Johnson’s Triplets and Stephen Jackson’s Killer 3s. Ahead of finishing the league’s third season, we spoke with BIG3 founder Ice Cube about the state of the league, the momentum of 3-on-3 basketball, and the success of female coaches within the BIG3.

3-on-3 hasn’t really had a big market in the US before – why do you think you’ve had this level of success?

I think it was kind of looked at as a version of basketball that you were forced to play in a way because you didn’t have either the space or you didn’t have enough people. So it was kind of relegated to the playgrounds, to the backyards, schoolyards, and it wasn’t really looked at as anything other than basically street basketball.

But certain companies would have these tournaments outside and have a lot of weekend warriors come with their crew and play. But what was happening around the world is because of the same issues, a lot of people are playing 3 on 3, and not a lot of people are playing 5 on 5, because of infrastructure in those countries and never really having the gyms and all the stuff that we have here. But that being said it was starting to pick up a lot of momentum and popularity around the world. And so looking at that, and seeing what we have here, it was just a matter of elevating it to the professional level because it’s so familiar to anybody that plays basketball’s brain and psyche that if you elevate it to the professional level, it’ll fall in place if you do it right. And so we were able to do a lot of things right. We still gotta do a lot of things better, but we got a lot of things right to spark interest, and it was really up to the players to determine: was this going to be a real league or was this going to be celebrity game on steroids.