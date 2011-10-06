Blake Griffin Channels Michael Jordan & The Vitruvian Man Naked

#Blake Griffin
10.06.11 7 years ago

ESPN The Magazine‘s annual Body Issue hits newsstands tomorrow, and Blake Griffin will be on one of the four covers. “I’ve already gotten a lot of good feedback,” Griffin told The Associated Press, describing the experience as “uncomfortable at first.” I mean, who wouldn’t be when one of the decisions you have to make is between a white, black or leopard thong to don for your photo shoot. “After a while I didn’t really care,” he says. “They were bringing the robe over after every take and after a while, I was like, ‘Whatever, it’s OK.’ I guess I’m more comfortable now with less clothes.”

For the record, Griffin chose the white thong. And with that, check out his cover, magazine image and behind the scenes at the shoot.

#Blake Griffin
