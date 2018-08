Foot Locker always comes correct with their commercials that feature NBA stars. Now their latest one, called “The Endorser,” features the Clippers’ duo of Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. We all know Griffin has the comedic bones to carry an ad and he does it here again.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.