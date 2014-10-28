Blake Griffin Describes Donald Sterling’s White Party To Conan

Clippers forward Blake Griffin talked with Conan O’Brien last night — the TBS late night host is becoming a fun stop for NBA players in LA. The pair touched on past owner Donald Sterling and his infamous white party, plus the amazing enthusiasm of new owner Steve Ballmer

Blake wrote his own account of Sterling’s unfortunately themed “White Party,” for Derek Jeter’s athlete-penned musings at the The Players Union. So we don’t need to get into that; plus, we’re just sick of hearing about LA’s former owner. He’s gone and good riddance.

LA’s new owner, however, is absolutely crazy for his team.

It’s clear from Blake’s conversation with Conan he and the rest of the Clippers appreciate their new owner’s energy and zest for the team. Especially after their prior owner’s lethargic and condescending participation with the players.

(video via Team Coco; H/T BroBible)

