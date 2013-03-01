Blake Griffin Dunks Right Through 6-11 Ian Mahinmi With His Off Hand

03.01.13 5 years ago

Blake Griffin has been on quite a tear these last few weeks, seemingly unloading some vicious dunk (or two) on some opposing player almost every single night.

Last night in Indiana kept true to the schedule, with Blake detonating a lefty dunk on the Pacers’ Ian Mahinmi. Ian is no little guard getting caught on the break – the Indiana big man goes 6-11, 230 pounds. And yet, when he collides with Griffin, Blake continues to elevate and dunk with his off hand.

Beast:

