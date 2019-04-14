Blake Griffin Will Not Play In Game 1 Against The Bucks

04.14.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks are heavy favorites to beat the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs, a series which will start on Sunday evening in Milwaukee.

The Pistons snuck into the playoffs in the eighth spot, but have not looked especially good down the stretch. A big reason for their inconsistent play late in the season was the knee injury that limited star forward Blake Griffin and kept him out of their final game of the season.

Griffin missed the finale against the Knicks, but Detroit still won to punch their ticket to the postseason. There was hope that he’d be ready to go on Sunday, but prior to the game coach Dwane Casey made it known that, while still day-to-day, Griffin would not play in Game 1.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#Blake Griffin
TAGSBLAKE GRIFFINDETROIT PISTONSNBA Playoffs
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.12.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.09.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP