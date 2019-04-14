Blake Griffin Will Not Play In Game 1 Against The Bucks

Getty Image

The top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks are heavy favorites to beat the Pistons in the first round of the playoffs, a series which will start on Sunday evening in Milwaukee.

The Pistons snuck into the playoffs in the eighth spot, but have not looked especially good down the stretch. A big reason for their inconsistent play late in the season was the knee injury that limited star forward Blake Griffin and kept him out of their final game of the season.

Griffin missed the finale against the Knicks, but Detroit still won to punch their ticket to the postseason. There was hope that he’d be ready to go on Sunday, but prior to the game coach Dwane Casey made it known that, while still day-to-day, Griffin would not play in Game 1.