Blake Griffin Would Vote “Yes” To Allowing Medical Marijuana Use In The NBA

Count Blake Griffin among the growing majority of Americans who feel medical marijuana should be legal across the country. In a recent Q&A with Rolling Stone, Blake dished on all manner of subjects, and was forthright when asked that he’d vote yes to medical cannabis being allowed in the NBA. He thinks it’s a lot of safer than the painkillers players often take to suit up, and we agree.
Recently, Bucks center Larry Sanders was vocal about his support for medical marijuana, but it came at an inopportune time, after he’d just been assessed a five-game suspension after testing positive for the still-banned substance.
But Griffin, like the majority of Americans, believes marijuana is a safer alternative to some other legal drugs and should be fully decriminalized while also being allowed for medical use.
Rolling Stone: The NFL might let players use medical marijuana to treat pain. If you had a vote, would the NBA do the same?
Blake Griffin: “It doesn’t really affect me, but so many guys would probably benefit from it and not take as many painkillers, which have worse long-term effects. So I would vote yes. I just think it makes sense.”
The entire Blake interview is worth the time. He talks about Sacha Baron Cohen calling to use his dunk as part of his climax scene in The Dictator, manscaping, that rumor about punching Justin Bieber, Chris Kaman‘s chest hair, creationism, Creed (it was his first concert — he knows) farting as a propulsive PED, and so much more.
Do you agree with Blake?
