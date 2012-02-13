Blake Griffin’s Weekend Dunk on the Charlotte Bobcats

This clip is from Saturday night, and we apologize if you’ve seen it already, but it’s worth a look. In the dunk-fest that was the Clippers pummeling of a heartless Bobcats team, one of Blake Griffin‘s many highlights was this one-handed smash down a wide-open lane.
We love the long, no-look, behind-the-back bounce pass from Chris Paul that puts the ball perfectly in Blake’s flight path:
Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
Making that look Way too easy
Beautiful assist from CP3
CP3 threw an alley oop to DeAndre Jordan and Blake in that game too. DJ made his and it was sick. Blake missed his and it may have been the best dunk attempt of the year lol.