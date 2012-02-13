Blake Griffin’s Weekend Dunk on the Charlotte Bobcats

This clip is from Saturday night, and we apologize if you’ve seen it already, but it’s worth a look. In the dunk-fest that was the Clippers pummeling of a heartless Bobcats team, one of Blake Griffin‘s many highlights was this one-handed smash down a wide-open lane.

We love the long, no-look, behind-the-back bounce pass from Chris Paul that puts the ball perfectly in Blake’s flight path:

