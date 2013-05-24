Bo Jackson’s Nike Air Trainer Max ’91 Bo Pack Is Releasing Tomorrow

#Nike #Style – Kicks and Gear
05.24.13 5 years ago

Bo Jackson was one of the most versatile athletes of all time and was a monster cross-training marketing beast. Tomorrow, Nike is releasing the Nike Air Trainer Max ’91 Bo Pack to celebrate key moments of the former Raider’s career.

Originally dropping in 1991, this sneaker sports a wolf grey reflective upper while the tonal straps reflect on his epic Nike campaign, reading “Bo Knows.” The heels are covered with his No. 34 and the Oakland logo. Showing his ability to break through any defense or any barrier, the midsole showcases a newly designed shatter graphic. Finally, the pack is completed with Jackson’s white Oakland jersey.

The pack will be available tomorrow through select Nike retailers, so stay tuned to Dime for more details.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nike#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSBO JACKSONNIKENike Air Trainer Max '91 Bo PackNike SportswearStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP