Bo Jackson’s Nike Air Trainer Max ’91 Bo Pack Is Releasing Tomorrow

Bo Jackson was one of the most versatile athletes of all time and was a monster cross-training marketing beast. Tomorrow, Nike is releasing the Nike Air Trainer Max ’91 Bo Pack to celebrate key moments of the former Raider’s career.

Originally dropping in 1991, this sneaker sports a wolf grey reflective upper while the tonal straps reflect on his epic Nike campaign, reading “Bo Knows.” The heels are covered with his No. 34 and the Oakland logo. Showing his ability to break through any defense or any barrier, the midsole showcases a newly designed shatter graphic. Finally, the pack is completed with Jackson’s white Oakland jersey.

The pack will be available tomorrow through select Nike retailers, so stay tuned to Dime for more details.

