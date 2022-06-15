A timeless traditions among NBA players in the offseason is when they absolutely ruin the hopes of dreams of an innocent kid trying to score on them at a basketball camp. Sometimes, they allow it to happen and the crowd explodes in excitement. Most of the time, though, the incredibly wide chasm between an aspiring youngster and a professional NBA player is hammered home.

On Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic emphasized that incredibly wide chasm when he hosted a 14-second block party against a bunch of different children.

Across six different occasions, the 7’4 big man absolutely erased someone’s shot, as if he barely gave it a second thought. Each instance, the ball barely leaves the shooter’s hands. One time, Marjanovic simply plucks it away from his opponent. Another rejection is so forceful that it brings a kid tumbling to the ground, upon which Marjanovic graciously helps them up.

He only jumps on one block. There is no hope for the children on any of their shots.

Many may point to the pluck as their favorite or the best, but a sneaky candidate is the second block of the montage. Someone tries to scoot one past Marjanovic before he’s ready, so he quickly elevates his arm and sends that sucker into a new stratosphere.

I empathize with these kids because I am rather confident my experiences would be disappointingly similar to theirs if I attempted any shot around him. But thankfully, I did not try anything and I’m left to cackle in the glory of those clips. What a delightful little video.