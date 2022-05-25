On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors took a commanding 3-0 series lead with a road win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals. With no team ever erasing a 3-0 deficit in an NBA playoff series, the Mavericks face an exceptionally difficult task to turn the tide. But in Game 4 on Tuesday, Dallas struck the first blow necessary to close the gap. The Mavericks rode a hot three-point shooting night to a sizable lead for the majority of the night, eventually winning by a 119-109 final margin to send the series back to San Francisco.

Dallas enjoyed a solid start in the first quarter, though neither team dominated the early proceedings. The Mavericks built a 28-24 lead after 12 minutes, making seven three-pointers with four players scoring at least six points. On the other end, the Warriors scuffled to just 38 percent shooting, though Golden State committed only one turnover to minimize the overall damage.

Golden State threatened early in the second quarter, briefly taking the lead, but it was all Dallas from there until halftime. The Mavericks used a 19-2 run to take a double-digit advantage, and the Warriors scored only two points in more than five minutes of game action.

Dallas led by as many as 17 points in the first half, holding a 15-point edge at the half. The biggest swing came from beyond the arc, with the Mavericks making 11 triples in the first half and the Warriors shooting only 3-of-16 from long distance. Dallas also generated 14 assists compared to only three turnovers, winning on the margins.

Though the second half was delayed by a leaky roof, Dallas was not deterred. The Mavericks opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run, taking the team’s largest lead to that point at 72-50.

After 33 minutes of action, the result was virtually assured. Dallas had a 28-point advantage with 19 (!) three-pointers, and every member of the Mavericks rotation (sans Dwight Powell) converted at least one long-range attempt.

The extremely odd nature of the evening also continued during the Mavs’ marrage when Draymond Green attempted a free throw and, well, it got stuck on the rim.

By the end of the third quarter, the Mavericks led 99-70 and Steve Kerr pulled the plug in removing his starters. That seemingly set the stage for extended garbage time in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors weren’t quite done yet as they attempted to become the first team in NBA history to overcome a 29-point fourth quarter deficit.