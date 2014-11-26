Bogut Is Right, Steph Curry Is “Just Silly” & Looked Like An “MVP” Last Night

11.26.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Steve Kerr thinks it’s too early for MVP talk, but if the season ended today, you’d be hard pressed to find a better MVP candidate than Stephen Curry. He dropped 40 on the Heat last night as the Warriors moved to 11-2, their best start in franchise history.

Through the season’s first three plus weeks, Curry is fifth in points per game (23.9), sixth in assists per game (7.7), third in steals per game (2.2) and third in free throw percentage (93.3). He dropped 40 on the Heat last night including that silly bit of handle before swishing a three.

He also had seven dimes, six rebounds, three steals and a block, proving Kerr correct that he’s improved his defense to almost match his mind-bending offensive skills.

But man, there might not be anyone as deadly in all facets of offense: the pull-up, the long-range, the handle, the vision, the basketball IQ and the ability to finish in traffic at the rim. Steph showed it all off last night:

And it drew a ton of praise from his teammates and those watching on NBA TV. First, Andrew Bogut mentioned Steph as an MVP:

NBA TV analyst and former player Greg Anthony thinks Steph is one of the three best players in the league (with LeBron James and Kevin Durant probably rounding up that triumvirate)

Chris Webber was even more complimentary…

And even went a little overboard with this tweet, but just a little:

Coach Steve Kerr smartly said its too early to talk MVP, but he did say he wouldn’t trade Steph for any other point guard in the world:

Teammate Marreese Speights rightfully labeled Steph a killer:

Even Reggie Miller, who drives us crazy when he’s doing color commentary during the game, gave Steph some serious props…

Before harkening back to his usual self:

It IS too early to call Steph MVP, but he’s certainly in the running with his Dubs at 11-2 and firing on all cylinders after last night’s 114-97 win over the Heat.

Is Steph the MVP frontrunner if the season ended today?

