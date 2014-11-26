Bogut Is Right, Steph Curry Is “Just Silly” & Looked Like An “MVP” Last Night

Steve Kerr thinks it’s too early for MVP talk, but if the season ended today, you’d be hard pressed to find a better MVP candidate than Stephen Curry. He dropped 40 on the Heat last night as the Warriors moved to 11-2, their best start in franchise history.

Through the season’s first three plus weeks, Curry is fifth in points per game (23.9), sixth in assists per game (7.7), third in steals per game (2.2) and third in free throw percentage (93.3). He dropped 40 on the Heat last night including that silly bit of handle before swishing a three.

He also had seven dimes, six rebounds, three steals and a block, proving Kerr correct that he’s improved his defense to almost match his mind-bending offensive skills.

But man, there might not be anyone as deadly in all facets of offense: the pull-up, the long-range, the handle, the vision, the basketball IQ and the ability to finish in traffic at the rim. Steph showed it all off last night:

And it drew a ton of praise from his teammates and those watching on NBA TV. First, Andrew Bogut mentioned Steph as an MVP:

NBA TV analyst and former player Greg Anthony thinks Steph is one of the three best players in the league (with LeBron James and Kevin Durant probably rounding up that triumvirate)

.@warriors are scary good! Impressed with all facets of their game! @StephenCurry30 has been 1 of 3 best players in the league so far! — Greg Anthony (@GregAnthony50) November 26, 2014

Chris Webber was even more complimentary…

Name one player that could shoot and dribble as well as Steph Curry…. Ever….. Crickets… Thank you! — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) November 26, 2014

And even went a little overboard with this tweet, but just a little:

Steph Curry's Jumper is stupid! The best pure shooter with a great handle… The best ever! — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) November 26, 2014

Coach Steve Kerr smartly said its too early to talk MVP, but he did say he wouldn’t trade Steph for any other point guard in the world:

Kerr said it's too early for mvp talk, "but I know I wouldn't trade Steph for any other point guard in the world." — Rusty Simmons (@Rusty_SFChron) November 26, 2014

Teammate Marreese Speights rightfully labeled Steph a killer:

Yessir great win tonight #dubnation s/o to that killer @StephenCurry30 for putting on that show tonight!!! — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) November 26, 2014

Even Reggie Miller, who drives us crazy when he’s doing color commentary during the game, gave Steph some serious props…

I've always said Drazen Petrovic was the best 3pt shooter I've ever seen, starting to question that watching Stef Curry.. #3ptPure — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) November 26, 2014

Before harkening back to his usual self:

People People, I will ALWAYS bet on myself, I'm taking myself out of the equation.. #AdmiringFromAfar #Steph #Drazen — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) November 26, 2014

It IS too early to call Steph MVP, but he’s certainly in the running with his Dubs at 11-2 and firing on all cylinders after last night’s 114-97 win over the Heat.

Is Steph the MVP frontrunner if the season ended today?

