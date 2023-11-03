The NBA’s In-Season Tournament officially begins on Friday night. For the next month-plus, teams will compete on Tuesday and Friday nights for the right to win the inaugural NBA Cup, and while it remains to be seen how well it will go over, the league is banking on this adding a level of competition and excitement to the early days of the regular season.

The problem is that, like any new thing, it’s going to take a little time for people to get used to it. That doesn’t just means fans — during a press availability on Friday, Los Angeles Clippers guard Bones Hyland admitted he’s still trying to figure out how it all works.

Bones Hyland doesn’t know what’s going on with the in-season tournament 😂 pic.twitter.com/A44rNOo5sA — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 3, 2023

“I’m not even gonna lie, I don’t even know what’s going on,” Hyland said. “I don’t even know what’s going on, I don’t even know how it works, I don’t know anything, honestly. I’m just looking at the schedule, and I see on the schedule, I see, like, a trophy next to one of the games. I’m like, I feel like the trophy’s supposed to be in, you know, July.

“All I know is I’m just trying to win the games, that’s all,” Hyland continued. After being told that he’ll pocket an extra $500,000 if the Clippers win the tournament, Hyland admitted that there is, indeed, some extra motivation to go out and win the whole thing.