Game 3 of the Suns and Lakers first round series did not go according to plan for Phoenix, as they struggled mightily on the offensive end in a 109-95 loss to fall behind 2-1 to the defending champs.

Devin Booker, in particular, struggled in Game 3 going 6-for-19 from the field for 19 points in 41 minutes of play, as he was unable to continue his offensive execution from the first two games. As the game wound down and the Suns last gasp effort failed to reel the Lakers in, frustration set in for Phoenix and Booker, who had a lengthy back-and-forth with Dennis Schröder that culminated in Booker two-handed shoving Schröder to the ground — with a little extra added in from Jae Crowder.

Devin Booker gets ejected after a hard foul on Dennis Schroder pic.twitter.com/6N5kTATsdp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2021

Booker would be tossed for a Flagrant 2, with Crowder not far behind as he was ejected for continuing the jawing with the Lakers point guard. It was an ugly finish to what was an ugly game for the Suns. Anthony Davis was not happy with the Booker foul, calling it a dirty play.

AD calls Devin Booker’s shove on Dennis Schröder a “dirty play” (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/y9J9Lv5oQO — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) May 28, 2021

Phoenix will have to figure out a way to regroup both mentally and physically before Game 4 in L.A. on Sunday, because they looked rattled for much of Game 3. Booker needs to get back to his play from the first two games, while the Suns in general have to figure out how to handle the pressure and physicality of the Lakers defense better or they risk going back to Phoenix a game away from elimination.