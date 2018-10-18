Possible Celtics And Rockets Alternate Uniforms May Have Leaked

Twitter/@TweetsbyJD

Nike and the NBA have realized that making a set uniform rotation to wear for year on end is a foolish and far less profitable system than introducing new uniform looks every year. The basics will remain the same, but if you introduce new alternates each season, you can get fans to buy new unis again and again, especially if you do them well.

Not every alternate is a hit — take OKC’s gray disasters from a year ago — but for the most part Nike and the NBA have done a good job in making uniforms that, at the least, are interesting if not actually good looking. This year is no different, as there are a number of great retro looks hitting courts already this season — the Magic and Hornets wore their throwback uniforms last night and looked fantastic — and more new updates to come in the form of alternates.

The Celtics and Rockets are among the two squads that will get new looks this year, and their alternates for this season have apparently leaked. Chris Creamer at SportsLogos.Net highlighted the two jerseys that were found in stores by Twitter users recently, and shed some light on what he’s hearing about both. The first is the Celtics’ City uniforms, which will be white with green lettering and gold trim, and, per Burry, they will debut in November.