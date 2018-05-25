Who The Boston Celtics Should Target In The 2018 NBA Draft

Getty Image

Somehow, Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics still have a treasure trove of assets, even after adding Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving in the recent past. With that said, the 2018 NBA Draft is something of a hiatus for Boston’s ability to snatch elite-level prospects, as the Celtics have only their own No. 27 overall pick to work from on June 21.

Still, this is a roster that is overflowing with quality talent right now and, when Irving and Hayward return at full health, it is tough to nitpick what Brad Stevens will be deploying on a daily basis. The Celtics do, however, have some intriguing roster decisions in the near future, with Marcus Smart facing restricted free agency and Terry Rozier only one year away from hitting the market. Given the presence of Irving, Ainge’s choices will be interesting and the team’s positioning in the upcoming draft happens to coincide with the likelihood of a few quality guards being available.

In this space, we will run through a few reasonable candidates for the No. 27 pick, with an emphasis on de facto “replacements” for Smart and/or Rozier in the near future, knowing full well that the Celtics may simply bring the band back and allow this particular rookie to develop slowly.