Getty Image

The National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday that Dwane Casey of the Toronto Raptors had been voted the 2017-18 Coach of the Year by his peers. Casey led the Raptors to 59 wins and the top seed in the Eastern Conference this season, and he was widely praised for Toronto taking another forward step this season as a team until their playoff run ended as it has three straight years in a loss to the Cavs.

Seven other coaches received votes, but curiously, the favorite to win the media’s Coach of the Year honors at the NBA Awards later in June, Celtics coach Brad Stevens, didn’t receive a single vote. This caused plenty of confusion on social media, as many wondered how that could be.

Some posited that other coaches voted out of frustration for how the media has lavished praise on Stevens, which some find incongruous with the way the media has treated other coaches in the past. Marc Stein of the New York Times pointed out that coaches are asked for only one name, not three like the media, so that explains some of what happened, but it was still a curious footnote to the voting. Stevens talked about the vote ahead of Game 5 against the Sixers, and as one would expect, he wasn’t too worried about it and said Casey deserved to win the award.