Tacko Fall Made His Long-Awaited Home Debut To A Raucous Celtics Crowd At TD Garden

Exceedingly tall Celtics center Tacko Fall has been a fan favorite in Boston since they brought him into training camp. Maybe it’s because he has such a cool name, or maybe it’s because he has a smile that can light up a room. So far, it doesn’t have much to do with basketball, because Fall has only suited up for a total of two games this season.

In fact, Fall was getting ready for the G-League Showcase in Las Vegas earlier this week when the Celtics called him up. He had to hop a commercial flight to be in Boston for Friday night’s game against the visiting Pistons, and for a while there, it didn’t look like the Celtics home crowd would get to see Fall make his home debut.

Fall had appeared in one previous game earlier this season, which was a road win against the Knicks back in October, and perhaps sensing that the window was closing, Brad Stevens remembered what his daughter told him earlier that day and helped get the crowd at TD Garden hyped up before he subbed in Fall for his home debut.

The game was already pretty much in hand by that point, but that didn’t stop Fall from treating the home crowd to some of his fancy footwork in the post.

In just four minutes of action, Fall finished with five points on perfect 2-of-2 shooting from the field, to go along with two rebounds and a block as the Celtics got the 114-93 win.

