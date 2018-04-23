TNT

The Wizards and Raptors played in the first truly competitive game of their first round series on Sunday evening in Washington as the Wizards looked to even the series at 2-2 in Game 4.

Bradley Beal did his part with 31 points and five rebounds in 32 minutes of play to lead all Wizards scorers, but with five minutes remaining in the game the All-Star guard was fouled out under somewhat dubious circumstances.

The foul in question occurred when DeMar DeRozan drove wildly to the basket and threw up an off-balance running shot the clanged off the backboard. DeRozan then tipped his shot on the follow and chased it down to the corner where he collided with Beal, who just happened to be standing there, and fell to the ground. Beal was assessed his sixth foul on the play and was understandably furious.